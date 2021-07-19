Dear Editor,
As a member of the Iowa Conservative Energy Forum, I am writing to applaud Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks for joining the new Conservative Climate Caucus in Congress.
Iowa may be ahead of the curve, but conservatives here have always been strong stewards of our natural resources. We know we all have to play our part in protecting and preserving our land for generations to come.
Representative Miller-Meeks and other members of this climate caucus share the concerns of their home districts, and know we can be part of the solution. They also recognize climate issues are too big for us to solve alone — too big for even America to solve alone, because 85 percent of all greenhouse gas emissions come from somewhere other than the U.S.
When politicians on the left talk about “solutions,” they are often talking about policies that push our jobs overseas to countries where emissions and pollution are out of our control. So overall emissions will go up instead of down, and we’ll have fewer jobs here at home. We must push for innovation and incentives, not more regulations.
That’s why I’m excited to see this leadership from Congresswoman Miller-Meeks and the Conservative Climate Caucus. My hope is they will bring common sense to climate issues through conservative policies that empower small businesses, secure jobs, leverage the free market, and reduce global emissions. If Congressional Democrats are really serious about climate change, they’ll reach across the aisle and work with these leaders for America.
Trudy Caviness, Ottumwa