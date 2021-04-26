Dear Editor,
April is designated as "Community College Month," and it is a reason for all of us to celebrate. More than 50 years ago, the Iowa Legislature established a state-wide system of community college districts from which 15 community college districts have emerged. I am particularly interested in Indian Hills Community College. The emphasis of this letter is on “community."
Our “community” extends from Farmington to New Sharon and from Lineville to Keota and everywhere in between. Our community covers 10 counties completely and parts of 4 other counties. This area is about 10% of Iowa. That is the community that Indian Hills serves in providing college training to prepare our community’s citizens with education and training for the jobs and careers of the 21st century. Eighty-six percent of IHCC graduates stay in our community working at jobs in our community and the college has an annual economic impact of over $235 million.
Upskilling the existing workforce in our community is another part of what Indian Hills does training health care workers, firefighters, law enforcement officers, educators, workers in advanced manufacturing and information technology professionals. These workers are trained in new skills to meet the demands of an ever-changing workplace. High school students can concurrently take college level courses which saved them and their families over $5.3 million in tuition costs at Indian Hills’ rates. These college credits transfer to state universities and private colleges saving even more money.
Indian Hills is the workforce trainer in our community. When an advanced manufacturing company in Corydon added over 200 new jobs, Indian Hills provided needed training to the new hires. When businesses in Oskaloosa or Chariton needs truck drivers, the employers search for Indian Hills trained drivers. Laser optics students and robotics technology students are highly recruited locally and nationally. Our community has exported graduates to populate the communities elsewhere, but Indian Hills and other economic professionals are promoting “Iowa South” to attract and re-attract persons to our community.
Our community takes Indian Hills for granted, but Indian Hills is a strong part of our "community." Indian Hills is our community college.
Richard J. Gaumer, Ottumwa
Indian Hills Community College Board of Trustees President