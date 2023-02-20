Dear Editor,
Mr. Gerald Baugh's letter to the Courier that exposes racial conflict in its ugly form in our community and in our own time is timely. It is Black History Month.
It's a time when these matters should be discussed openly and reflected on personally.
Those different from us in color, culture, religion or origin are what makes our world rich. The well-traveled or well-read regard others with openness. "Home-keeping youth have ever homely wits," Shakespeare wrote.
I apologize to the family and particularly the young man who had to endure the racial slurs and mockery. I am ashamed. But shamelessness seems missing from our vocabulary.
"Momma, don't let you babies grow up to be ... racists!"
"I can't wait to grow up and be a racist" is probably an unlikely goal of a child. So let us lay blame where it likely belongs: The home. Around the kitchen table.
The school is not complicit in this conduct, nor is the city. Racist ideas tear at the fabric of our society: white supremacy, profiling, proud boys, oath keepers — they are a poison ivy of our skin.
If a life matters, then a beach life matters.
Sincerely,
Dennis Gilespie, Ottumwa
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.