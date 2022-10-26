Dear Editor,
The Social Security Administration announced that Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits for approximately 70 million Americans will increase by 8.7% in 2023, the largest increase in more than four decades. This comes as good news to Iowa seniors, who will also see lower prescription drug prices thanks to the work of Congressional Democrats and the Biden Administration.
On average, SSI benefits will increase by more than $140 per month starting in January. Starting next year, Medicare Part B premiums — which cover doctor visits, preventive care, and outpatient services — will decrease to correct for raising prices too high in 2022.
Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, insulin will be capped at $35 and Medicare will be able to negotiate for lower prices, capping out-of-pocket expenses at $2,000 a year for seniors in Medicare Part D and penalizing drug corporations that raise their prices above the inflation rate.
Cindy Axne’s work in Congress delivers real results for Iowans back in her district. Many people make promises to lower prescription drug prices, but Rep Axne followed through. She still has more work to do. Join me in voting to send her back to Washington to work for Iowans.
Kris Hoffman, Centerville
