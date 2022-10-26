Dear Editor,
It's time for Iowa to ban cell phone use in cars.
Nearly 50% of states in the US regulate the use of cell phones while operating a motor vehicle. It is time for Iowa to do the same?
According to the NHTSA, “Distracted driving is defined as any activity that takes away attention or focus from safe driving.”
In Iowa, it is currently permissible for drivers over the age of 18 to talk on their phones while driving.* This is ridiculous when the IDPS website clearly states, “Drivers who use hand-held devices while driving are four times as likely to get into crashes serious enough to injure themselves or others."
That is correct … “others”. According to the NHTSA , nearly 400 fatal crashes happen each year as a direct result of texting and driving.”
Nearly, 40% of all motorcycle accidents involve a distracted or inattentive driver. While bicycle and pedestrian deaths caused by texting drivers have increased drastically over the past decade.
This slaughter of the innocents has gone on far too long. Cell phone use is particularly dangerous because it makes you take your hands off the steering wheel, your eyes off the road, and your mind off your driving.
Iowa must pass strictly enforced laws that discourage the use of electronic devices while actively operating ANY vehicle.
However, laws are not the only answer. As drivers, we should turn off our cell phones when we get in the car. Indicate on your voice mail that you are a “phone-free” driver and that you will get back to them as soon as you can safely do so. Do not attempt to read or respond to messages at stoplights. That is the last place you should be distracted.
Finally, it is up to the people to solve this exponentially increasing crisis. Through contact with your state legislators, local leaders, and your own self-discipline, we can and must act to make our streets as safe as possible.
John Richards, Ottumwa
