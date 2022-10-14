Dear Editor,
“OB”, Officer Darren Batterson, is running for Wapello County Supervisor. He is uniquely qualified for this position.
Hired by the Ottumwa PD in 1999 and assigned to Evans Middle School as a Resource Officer a year later, for the next seventeen years he patrolled hallways, conducted before & after school patrols to ensure student safety, alert for sketchy activity. He taught the DARE program (Drug Awareness & Resistance Education) and the GREAT program (Gang Resistance Education & Awareness Training) to 400 students per year – impacting nearly 7,000 students during his tenure.
Batterson taught the students values and gained their trust; the kids confided in him. Students provided information that helped solve kidnappings, rapes, sexual abuse, unsecured weapons and gang activity.
Batterson was assigned to the ERT (Emergency Response Team) for twelve years, which conducted training for school shooting scenarios involving students, staff and teachers. He maintained that if a student learned just “one thing”, it might be the thing that saved their life. He was tough, but fair and compassionate. Most kids learned – the first time there was an issue – not to mess with OB! The kids loved and respected OB.
When he speaks about his time at Evans, though, it’s the other interactions with the kids that he remembers most fondly. Everything from foot races in the hallway to snowball fights, hiding in classrooms, push-up contests and taking kids shopping for needed supplies (paid for by himself, other officers, or teachers). He coached basketball at Evans and Cardinal, and Varsity and JV football at Cardinal, as well as Little League for 25 years.
Those 7,000 students are now grown members of our community, with kids of their own. Darren Batterson made a huge impact. He knows the people living in this County and is intimately familiar with our area and the real day-to-day problems people have—from roads to crime to lack of adequate housing. He is focused on improving County employees’ wages and providing equipment necessary to get the job done. He has ideas for economic development, bringing jobs to the area and increasing tourism. One example is development of Pioneer Ridge Lake, which has had grant applications already approved for cabins, campsites, showers and dump station. OB is open to new ideas. Darren Batterson deserves your vote on Nov. 8 — 7,000 kids can’t be wrong!
Katie Howard, Ottumwa
