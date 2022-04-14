Dear Editor,
I have never been so wary of going to the grocery store or filling my gas tank as I have been this past year. Not only worried about the cost in the grocery store and filling up my tank, I also have to think about filling my prescriptions. Inflation continues to soar, gas prices keep climbing, and our shelves are growing more empty. Biden’s policies and negligence have hit Americans hard.
I work for a trucking firm and not only is this effect our home life it is effect the transportation businesses. If the transportation businesses can't run the shelves will continue to get empty.
As Biden and his administration continue to fail Americans, Republican-led states remain strong.
In Republican states, we are seeing faster job recovery, lower unemployment rates, and more new residents than our Democrat-led counterparts. Governor Reynolds and Republican governors across the country have fought for our energy independence and to relieve the financial burdens on hardworking families.
While Biden turns a blind eye to the crisis at our southern border; begs for help from OPEC, Russia, and Venezuela for energy support; and exacerbates a growing inflation tax on Americans, Republican states have persevered.
Thank you, Governor Reynolds, for Keeping Iowa Moving.
Patricia Hanna, Ottumwa