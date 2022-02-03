Dear Editor,
The proposed CO2 pipelines currently threatening to cross the Iowa landscape need to be stopped.
At recent meetings for the Navigator Heartland CO2 pipeline held in Wapello and six other southeast Iowa counties, landowners were clearly opposed. Their experience with the Dakota Access pipeline was of broken promises and uncompensated damage to their fields. These folks are not inclined to believe the promises from Navigator about how carefully the pipeline will be installed.
CO2 pipelines are classified as a hazardous liquid pipelines for good reason. When a CO2 pipeline ruptured in rural Mississippi in 2020, the resulting cloud of dense CO2 enveloped low-lying areas, rendering some people unconscious, causing gasoline engines to stall, and overwhelming the emergency response system.
Eminent domain should not be used to acquire the right-of-way for these pipelines. Eminent domain is meant for projects that are for public use, such as electricity grids or natural gas. The proposed multi-billion dollar CO2 pipelines cannot be described that way. They are not real solutions to climate change, but instead take advantage of taxpayer-funded programs to generate huge profits for out-of-state investors.
It’s not too late to stop this pipeline. If you’re an affected landowner, join the large coalition of objectors organized by the Iowa Sierra Club. Contact Jessica.Mazour@sierraclub.org.
Ask your county supervisors to join the eighteen Iowa counties that have gone on record with the IUB in opposition to these CO2 pipelines.
Urge your state legislators to support a bill to limit the use of eminent domain to projects that are truly in the public good.
Help protect our state from this dangerous and ill-conceived boondoggle.
Carole Simmons, Fairfield