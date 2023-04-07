Dear Editor,
The reader probably saw in today's news (April 6, 2023) that the CCP threatened house speaker Kevin McCarthy and the United States because McCarthy welcomed Taiwan's president to the United States. You may remember a few months back, the CCP issued a similar threat to then speaker Pelosi for visiting Taiwan. You make think that to be harmless saber rattling. It isn't.
In 1950, the CCP developed and implemented a 100-year plan to dominate the United States. They have made much progress with this plan. They have the technology to monitor every Chinese citizen. They need to do that because the need the effort of every citizen to overcome us. CCP had bought entire seaports on the Pacific rim, giving them the power to exclude us from those ports. They have courted and bribed countries that used to be allies of the United States and those countries are now allies of the CCP. They have bought U.S. businesses taking dollars out of our country. They have purchased farmland close to U.S. military bases putting them close enough to electronically spy. They have developed weapons superior to ours. They have supersonic missiles we can't stop. Their plan is for China/Russia to rule the world. They are too close for comfort.
What can little Wapello County do? The United States is China's largest trading partner. They need our money to survive as a world power. If you can avoid it, don't buy anything labeled made in China. We need to become as strong economically as possible. If you don't have a job, and should, get a job. Every production, every tax dollar, drives one more little nail in the CCP's coffin. Vote for legislators who are more concerned about the safety of our United States than about being woke. Businesses that base their practices on ESG make less money than businesses that use proven business practices. Trade with non-ESG businesses.
It may be that the CCP is God's punishment to the United States for doing a lot of things we shouldn't. The answer to that is obvious.
Paul Halferty, Ottumwa
