Dear Editor,
Crossing RRX DOT#375779U at Blackhawk and Quincy in Ottumwa still remains a problem, and is soon to be a bigger problem, with the merger of the Canadian pacific railroad, and the Kansas City, southern railroad I would like the Mayor, city and county council members to please put yourselves in our position.
We have lived with the constant blockage at both of our crossings at Blackhawk and Quincy and 87th St. for many years. We are soon going to go from 4 trains to 18 trains a day, if each train stops for 15 minutes that is a total of 4-5 hours a day.
Citizens, emergency vehicles, school buses and customers will not be able to get through. We have been told that we are not applying for a federal grant because large metropolitan areas with higher traffic, will take precedence over a smaller town and not be given the funding. I would like you to at least try to apply for the funding. Please put yourself in our position, we need an overpass.
Thank you,
Trisha Rea, Blakesburg
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.