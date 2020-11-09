Dear Editor,
Congratulations to President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. I voted the other way, but I hope that President-elect Biden will keep his word, to be a President for all Americans, and not only represent those groups that elected him.
I personally am hoping for a Republican majority in the Senate to bring balance to our government. Regardless, we’re all Americans who share this great nation.
For my friends who voted for President Trump, we lost this one, it’s not the end of the world.
For all Americans, we need to stop seeing each other as enemies because of our political stances. I’ve seen multiple friends over the course of this election become hateful of candidates, friends, and family — saying vulgarities towards the candidates, sharing Facebook posts saying "cleaning up my friends list." That is not what we need in order to “heal” this country or "save the soul of the nation." I’m going to call it what it is: hatred. Hatred in any form is unacceptable, just because you see things differently than someone else does not give you a cause to hate that person. Respect for your fellow citizens and respect for election outcomes is part of patriotism.
Let’s do our best as a country to work with each other to create a more perfect union, rather than against each other and allow civility in this nation to die.
Bailey Veatch, Ottumwa