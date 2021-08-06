Dear Editor,
The Community Health Centers (CHC’s) in Iowa and across the United States are key to ensuring access to affordable and quality healthcare during and beyond Global Pandemics. During National Community Health Center Week, August 8-14, 2021 we will collectively come together to elevate, recognize, and also celebrate the work CHC’s have done this past year while fighting on the front lines of the COVID-19 Pandemic to keep our communities healthy and safe.
CHC’s are not just healers, we are innovators who look beyond medical charts to address social determinants of health, the factors that may cause poor health, such as poverty, homelessness, substance use, and food insecurity. CHC’s are a critical piece of the Public Health Delivery System in the United States and they routinely collaborate with hospitals, local and state governments, and social, health and business organizations to improve the health outcomes of the under-resourced and underserved communities in the United States.
At River Hills Community Health Center, we provide integrated Family Practice, Pediatrics, Dental, Behavioral Health, Family Planning, Women’s Health, and 340-B Pharmacy Services within our eight county service area in southeastern Iowa. While the COVID-19 Pandemic continues to exacerbate social and medical inequities across the country, we have continued to challenge ourselves to reconfigure the ongoing way we provide services to our patients.
We are also extremely thankful for the ongoing support we have received during 2020 and 2021 from both State and Federal Levels of Government as well as our Elected Officials. With their support, we have been able to keep our doors open during the COVID-19 Pandemic.
As we move forward in the future, we are very committed to continuing our efforts to close the growing access barrier that exists for medically under-resourced communities in Iowa and across the United States. Together, we are working to enhance our healthcare systems and ensure access to care for everyone.
Rick Johnson, CEO, River Hills Community Health Center, Ottumwa