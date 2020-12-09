Dear Editor,
Many people have moved forward in their holiday season planning, but we’d like to take a small step back and offer a word of thanks to all that made the Thanksgiving Dinner a huge success this year.
When the Committee was formed in 2015, less than 750 meals were provided on Thanksgiving Day. By contrast, in 2020, there were 2,074 meals provided. Needless to say, this is due to a concerted effort to reach out to more and more people, inviting them to enjoy a meal on this special day.
None of this would be possible without the generous financial support of many. We’d like to particularly offer a word of thanks to the Wapello County Foundation, The Lazio Family, Dr. Baig, The Dell Family, Rockman LLC, JBS, and John Deere Ottumwa Works. Beyond these generous sponsors, private individuals reached into their pockets and contributed toward this meal as well.
The Committee for the Community Thanksgiving Dinner is small, but the volunteer force that comes together on Thanksgiving to give their time and talent is amazing. We had lots of volunteers who have given of their time year after year, but it was most heartening to see the number of young adults and new volunteers step forward to help as this event unfolded. Without these amazing people, none of this would have been possible.
Until next year, know that the Community Thanksgiving Dinner is so appreciative of all this support and Ottumwa is a better place because of all this outpouring of generosity.
Pam Ward, Ottumwa