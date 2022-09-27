Dear Editor,
I would like to express my concern about this Administration’s Open Border Policy, which has made our country unsafe. This is so wrong at so many levels. We have no idea who all have come in unchecked and no proper plan to accommodate them.
I am here as a legal immigrant. I followed all the rules pertaining to legal immigration. At the time, one of the requirements was to get a chest X-ray and a physical by a doctor chosen by the American Consulate in order to enter the U.S.
It was to ensure that I was not bringing disease to this country. I had a lot of support and help from this community, among them was Mr. Tom Lazio to obtain my immigrant visa for which I am most grateful. Why and when did the rules change?
Why are all these people not being vetted?
It is great that citizens from other countries are allowed to migrate to the U.S for a better life, but what is wrong with doing it legally? This has to be stopped before our country is ruined.
America is indeed the best country in the world. May God Bless the United States of America!
Inez Hill, Ottumwa
