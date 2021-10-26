Dear Editor,
It appears that all of these high-spirited council member wannabes are really serious in bringing about great changes to Ottumwa.
Their comments show that they are aware of the "banned" dog breed (pit bull) that is still allowed publicly anywhere in Ottumwa. Yet, no one mentioned a word about enforcement.
This is just one of the many illegal activities that we deal with on a daily basis. Others include noise pollution (muffler-less vehicles), junk auto storage (insects, roaches), litter problem (child safety issue), illegal parking (across sidewalks, yards, etc.) and trash fires-hazardous waste (carcinogens).
By continually condoning these illegal activities, your credibility tells me that you are not honest and sincere about the welfare of the city's citizens.
Don't disrespect the hard work of past council members who have attempted to have a safer and healthier Ottumwa. Just enforce existing laws and ordinances with the proper consequences. Are new laws needed?
With the "import" of these many different people and cultures that could be "anti-establishment," will enforcement of existing laws and ordinances be taught and understood? Consequences?
Varrell K. Fullmer, Ottumwa