Despite the fact that Iowa has a budget surplus and the price of groceries keeps rising, mean-spirited, callous state officials continue to cut SNAP (food stamps) benefits to the many food-insecure people who need it the most. Not only are they deaf to the cries of those who are in pain from hunger, but they are oblivious to the fact that malnourishment predisposes people to a wide variety of infections and other serious health problems not seen in those with adequate nutrition
It is unlikely that those in charge of making these cruel decisions will never experience true painful hunger in their own lives. That is why I hope that the churches remind them of the Bible command, "Feed my sheep''
Dennis L. Wegner, Ottumwa
