Dear Editor,
One of the most glaring issues facing us as a nation is the COVID-19 disease. Never in my life would I have ever thought that a national health issue of this kind would be politicized. The facts about this deadly virus were left unsaid by the president.
If he had only told the truth in January, it would have made a difference to the millions of U.S. confirmed cases and the more than 200,000 who have died in our country.
There are so many other issues that affect Iowans and all U.S. citizens. These include education (public schools), health insurance, costs of prescription drugs, Medicare, Social Security, voting rights, support of the U.S. Postal Service, collective bargaining, effective and moderate gun control, immigration, and the trade agreements with other nations that could help our farmers. The list goes on and on.
Rita Hart and Theresa Greenfield are two people who will put the concerns of Iowa constituents at the forefront of their work when they are elected to the U.S. Congress. These candidates are dependable, disciplined, responsible and are consistent in their dedication and enthusiasm for making things better for the people of Iowa. I invite you to read the plans they have that can solve these problems on their websites.
At the expense of the millions of people in America, Donald Trump puts our country and our environment in danger daily. I encourage you to vote for the Democratic candidates for our state and our country: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for president and vice president; Theresa Greenfield for Iowa Senator; Rita Hart for Iowa representative in the U.S. Congress; and Mary Gaskill for our representative in Des Moines. These Democratic candidates will help eliminate the corruption and chaos that affect our lives and livelihoods. I encourage you to vote on Nov. 3.
Barb Lindenmayer, Ottumwa