Dear Editor,
I live in Fairfield and closely followed Iowa’s 2020 Second District election. With such a massive turnout, it was surprising to see that a difference of just six votes between Rita Hart Mariannette Miller-Meeks and the election still stands unresolved.
Why after an initial recount is the result still uncertain? Apparently, because there is a six-day time limitation for a state recount across 24 counties, ballots have not yet been counted that should have been counted.
As an Iowan, I believe every vote counts and we count every vote, no matter how long it takes, including uncounted ballots from Iowans in the military and living overseas.
Because time limitations prevented examination of ballots for evidence needed to ensure an accurate count of all Iowan’s votes, Rita Hart has brought her challenge to this election before the House of Representatives instead of the Iowa District Court.
With the gap between Miller-Meeks and Hart standing at just six votes, in one of the closest federal races in the last 100 years, it is important that we count all the ballots and make sure the results are accurate.
Judy Stevens, Fairfield