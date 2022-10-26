Dear Editor,
I am writing to encourage everyone to consider taking advantage of this opportunity to cast your ballot at the Courthouse early. For those who have requested absentee ballots, please vote as soon as you receive your ballot and mail it in the provided envelope. Or even better, return it to the County Auditor’s office at the Courthouse if you are able so that your ballot cannot fall victim to slow mail delivery and fail to reach the Courthouse by the Election Day deadline. Your absentee ballot can also be returned by an immediate family member, a member of your household or if you are disabled by someone you designate using the instructions included with your ballot.
In the last two years, under national Democratic leadership, we have seen government actually work for the people with pandemic financial support for families, the first comprehensive infrastructure bill in decades, and the Inflation Reduction Act to cut medical costs, attack climate change and many other important initiatives. In Iowa, the current governor and her administration has led a lackluster response to the pandemic (putting commerce over public health), starved public education while proposing vouchers for private schools at the expense of public schools, ignored worsening water quality, restricted voting, gutted support of unemployed workers and threatened women’s right to comprehensive health care, just to name a few issues.
I plan to vote for Mike Franken for Senate, Cindy Axne for Congress, Deidre DeJear for Governor, Matt Greiner for Iowa Senate and Diana Swartz for Iowa Legislature. They have all shown the vision and commitment we need to better our future. I hope you will join me. Everyone’s vote counts.
Peter J. Reiter, Ottumwa
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.