Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Snow showers early with a steadier snow developing late. Low 29F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow showers early with a steadier snow developing late. Low 29F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected.