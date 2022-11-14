Dear Editor,
Autumn: what a wonderful time of the year with these scenic images of the fall season, which includes all of those unmanaged deer herds running amok, which is supposedly owned and managed by our Department of Natural Resources. This department has a wonderful source of revenue as they don't even have to feed the herds, that even replenish themselves annually.
This DNR group apparently is only concerned about how much revenue they can gather with these animals, and no concerns about the death and destruction that these animals create. Additionally, these deer harbor and disseminate diseases that include deer ticks. Please cull out these deer herds!
No motorist should ever be out of any pocket expense due to a collision with a deer. Signage as certified by the DNR as posted "deer crossing areas" has no value and is a loss of monetary resources. How can the DNR justify their existence with this attitude toward its citizens?
Perhaps our political candidates could glorify their integrity and enact "change" so that motorists can get properly reimbursed for their vehicle-insured deductible that they have to pay. As a victim of this loss, who is our advocate to satisfy this injustice?
Varrell Fullmer, Ottumwa
