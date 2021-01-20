Dear Editor,
I am writing this letter in endorsement of Mary Stewart for Senate District 41 in the special election next Tuesday, Jan. 26. Mary is a well-known community activist from Ottumwa. She will represent all the people of the district, all four counties.
Mary was born and raised in southeast Iowa and will represent all of the residents of Senate District 41.
She worked many years as an educator and an advocate for students at Indian Hills Community College. She will fight to re-open our schools and economy safely, work to find ways to get the vaccines out and fight this pandemic under which we have lived for a year. With rural hospitals in danger of being closed and health care providers being squeezed by Medicaid and Medicare, Mary will seek opportunities to strengthen and keep them open. She will work to help our economy recover and strive to bring good-paying jobs to the area. Most of all, Mary wants to help us maintain our healthy small towns in the district and keep our neighborhoods safe.
Please vote in the special election. You can vote at your county courthouse early now through Monday, Jan. 25, return your absentee ballot to the Auditors offices in each county by Jan. 25, or vote in person Jan. 26 at your designated polling place. Contact your Auditor's office if you are unsure of where to go.
Most importantly, exercise your right to vote for Mary Stewart on January 26.
Carol M. Carlson, Fairfield