Dear Editor,
He’s been around the world, serving our state and nation on the ocean and on the ground, but Mike Franken has never forgotten his home: Iowa. Now he’s ready to help again, as a U.S. Senator.
Mike’s upbringing left an indelible mark, one that emphasizes humility and hard work. He grew up as the youngest of nine kids (including six sisters!), in tiny Lebanon in northwest Iowa’s Sioux County. His dad, a World War II Navy veteran, operated a machine shop, where he repaired his neighbors’ planters, plows and more. Mike helped, learning welding, metal lathe operation and other skills. To get through college, he worked summers, nights and weekends lugging carcasses and doing other dirty jobs at a Sioux Center packing house.
A Naval Science Institute scholarship provided a boost – and a University of Nebraska engineering degree – but also a commitment to serve post-graduation. That launched a career of more than 36 years that saw Mike rise to vice admiral as he led troops and worked in Washington. Besides commanding a missile destroyer, international task forces and ground troops in the Horn of Africa, Mike worked on legislation and policy, including anti-terrorist efforts and budgeting.
And, representing the Navy, Mike cast the lone “no” vote as the military branches weighed the ill-fated 2003 Iraq invasion.
Mike has family in Iowa, and he relocated to Sioux City after retirement in 2016. He knows his way around farms and factory floors as well as he does the halls of Congress. He has the smarts to make independent decisions, not blindly follow party leaders, when they best benefit Iowans and Americans.
In the 2022 Democratic primary to defeat Chuck Grassley, Mike Franken is the clear choice: experience, intelligence, modesty and integrity.
Thomas R. O'Donnell, Keosauqua