Dear Editor,
This letter is in support of Cara Galloway as she runs for a seat on the Ottumwa City Council.
Cara has lived and worked in Ottumwa for several years, as a professional in human services, and as an advocate for those who are vulnerable. With this background, she is well aware of the challenges which face many Ottumwans. She has a great passion to make Ottumwa a better place for each of us.
Cara has ideas for positive changes, is prepared to listen to others, and she will work with the Council and the Mayor to improve the city for all.
Join us in voting for Cara to make our city a better place.
Bill and Kim Ardueser, Ottumwa