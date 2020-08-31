To the editor and readers of the Ottumwa Courier:
I am writing this letter in regards to the recent articles on the front page of the paper concerning COVID-19 and Good Samaritan Campus in Ottumwa.
For your information, the COVID-19 outbreak has only occurred in the nursing home facility. This senior living campus consists of many other comfortable, independent living buildings, such as, The Lodge, Timber Ridge and the Twin Homes, which is where we reside. We who live in the independent structures feel it is an unfair article, of which the public is basing your story that Good Samaritan Society has an outbreak of COVID-19 on the whole campus. We and several others have had friends call with concerns of our health, based on the front page articles as they are misleading to those who are not familiar with Good Samaritan living arrangements for senior living.
We are a safe living environment based on U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rules, of which are strongly upheld by the staff.
We in the Twin Homes are all very comfortable and feel safe in our surroundings. It is a very pleasant place to be living in these troubled times.
Sincerely,
Marilyn Lawson; Mary Clark; Jerry and Jan Meir; Jim and Karolyn Daugherty; Mabel Sammons; Kathy Brill, all residents of The Lodge in Ottumwa.