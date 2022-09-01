Dear Editor,
As I researched Mike Franken, I constantly thought to myself, “What would Grassley do?” because Franken’s arguments tear down Iowa. Franken does not seem to have Iowa's or the United States’ best interests at heart. Franken desires to shape Iowa to become what he wants, rather than what the people want. Franken claims he will aid the older generation, but proves he is not capable of doing so since both Franken and his supporters constantly make disrespectful and ageist remarks against Chuck Grassley. Franken claims he will work with the Republican Party to make change happen, but he unprofessionally belittles and berates anyone who has a different viewpoint from him.
The choice for Senator will both impact Iowa and have a ripple effect impacting the entire United States. We need a Senator who puts Iowa first, similar to how you must “set your house in order.” Chuck Grassley is a leader rather than a follower. It is an absolute necessity for Chuck Grassley to maintain his position as United States Senator for Iowa so that his values of hard work and civic engagement can continue to uplift the American people.
Grassley Works for us.
Katie Howard, Ottumwa
