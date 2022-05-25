Dear Editor,
Chuck Grassley needs to go and since he refuses to go, he needs to be retired. Grassley was first elected to Congress in 1975, has been in Washington for 47 years. It is time for a change pure and simple. Iowans deserve better, not more of the same, and not more of the status quo. Six more years of Grassley in the U.S. Senate will do nothing to help all Iowans.
This Iowan fully supports Admiral Mike Franken who is running for the U.S. Senate. Franken is the Democratic candidate who can beat Grassley. Mike Franken sees the big picture both domestically and globally, and knows what it takes to move Iowa and the United States forward. Mike’s nearly four decades of service in the U.S. Navy including the command of a joint task force and other senior leadership positions, is experience he will draw from as a U.S. senator. Franken with college degrees in civil engineering and physics along with microbiology, his knowledge and experience is very much needed in Congress today due to the complexity of the issues that senators must address.
Iowa Democrats and Independents have a rare opportunity to retire Chuck Grassley. Join me on June 7 in voting for Mike Franken in the Democratic primary. There is only one way forward and that direction is full speed ahead with Mike Franken.
Michael Robinson, Pella