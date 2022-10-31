Dear Editor,
Women’s issues and points of concern have been relevant topics to political races this year, more than ever. As a woman myself, I see how Senator Grassley has consistently and tirelessly shown up for women as a whole in his years as US Senator, and I have every reason to expect him to continue his proven character upon re-election. He has been a protector in every sense of the word.
For example: this year the Senator supported reforms (which became law) that prevented employers from requiring women to sign mandatory arbitration agreements for allegations of sexual assault and harassment in the workplace. His work ensures women are kept informed throughout the judicial process, and that they feel free to speak out. He has worked faithfully, for years on end, to ensure that women are heard. That’s women in the military, on college campuses and in the workplace.
Senator Grassley has led the fight and gained the respect of his colleagues and women across the country through his advocacy on behalf of survivors of sexual harassment and violence. There are now protections, which he secured, in federal law that provide a path for survivors to pursue justice, and ensure their attackers are held accountable.
He also has a Women’s Advisory Council through which the women of Iowa can share their concerns and discuss the difficulties and obstacles that get in the way while raising a family, running their households, going to school or starting a business. Grassley has carefully and deliberately sought out the experiences of women and all the wisdom that comes with it, which demonstrates to me that he’s a leader who listens and learns from the people he’s serving. His 99-county tours and willingness to learn allow him to be absolutely in touch with the things that are preventing people from thriving. He then takes all that information back to Washington and drafts legislation to address those needs.
Sometimes we take for granted people who have been around for a while. The “new” wears off, and we don’t think about the impact they have made. Grassley has been protecting our interests for years and – lucky us! – he wants to do it again. Keep Grassley in his Senate seat so he can continue to do what he does best.
Abbie Siver, Ottumwa
