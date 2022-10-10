Dear Editor,
Southeast Iowa needs elected officials who have strong roots in our community.
Hans Wilz and his family have been business owners and active members in Ottumwa and the surrounding areas for decades. Hans will focus on Iowa's economy, making our education system better, and bringing more prosperity to our district. With all of the chaos in our economy thanks to bad decisions made at the federal level, it is crucial that Iowa remains fiscally strong and responsible. Hans has the business experience to make sure our state continues to thrive and bring focus to all of the wonderful things Southeast Iowa has to offer.
Please support someone who has raised their family, runs a business, and volunteers right here at home for Iowa House District 25.
Clifford A. Smith, Ottumwa
