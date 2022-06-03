Dear Editor,
I am writing this in support of Hans Wilz for District 25, I'm sure you have seen his smiling face all over Ottumwa! This is because Hans truly cares about our community, he has and will continue to be an active supporter and be involved whether it is in business, volunteering, or just being a citizen that cares.
He is not a politician and does not have an agenda; his purpose is to be an advocate for what is best for our community. Hans is not receiving money or endorsements from political sources, he is just asking his community for the opportunity to serve and he is passionate as well as eager to represent all of us.
Hans will not rush into a decision on our behalf without reading and completely understanding how it may or may not affect our community. I find this extremely refreshing especially after listening to the political promises made by so many and finding they fall short once elected.
Let us make a difference this time, we need a fresh start and we need Hans Wilz to represent all of us in District 25! Thank you for your support for Hans who has and will continue to have our community and our best interests at heart.
Thank you for taking the time to vote in the June 7th primary and please make your vote count!
Jane Blew, Ottumwa