Dear Editor,
I grew up in Fairfield and am so proud of my time there. In my thirty years in state government culminating in eight years as Iowa Insurance Commissioner, I was privileged to work with many fine government officials. I worked with Ms. Miller Meeks and Rita Hart.
I believe that Rita Hart is best equipped to represent the 2nd Congressional District. In these tough times, Rita understands that sometimes people need a hand up to move forward. Not everyone has the ability or financial support to weather difficult times. Appropriate healthcare, safety services and education can make the difference in the lives of our fellow Iowans. And that's why it's important to support a candidate who will support these vital services. Rita supports police and law enforcement. She has never called for the defunding of the police. So, I am saddened that some law enforcement groups would support Ms. Miller-Meeks without giving Rita an opportunity for further dialogue.
Ms. Miller-Meeks talks about Democrats like we are socialists. Well, if providing Social Security and Medicare are socialist policies, then she doesn't understand that these benefits are paid for by workers to provide them dignity in their retirement years. And there is nothing socialist about that! Shame on her for thinking that helping one another is somehow a bad thing! Isn't that a tenet of most faiths? It is of mine! Rita Hart cares about every Iowan. I've met her, talked with her often, and know how much she cares. I urge you to vote for this fine woman. She will make you proud!
Susan E. (Lamb) Voss, Des Moines, formerly Fairfield