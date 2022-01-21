Dear Editor,
I am writing in regard to the column by Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks published in Thursday's Courier. This piece is so filled with partisan distortions, half-truths and contradictory public health information that I feel compelled to respond.
First, Rep. Miller-Meeks blames the Biden administration for “politicizing the pandemic.” It was in fact the stance of the previous administration that caused that politicization, and President Biden inherited the disastrous situation left by the former president and his allies.
The public health approach to a pandemic such as COVID-19 is three-fold: prevention, mitigation and treatment. The roll-out of millions of doses of effective vaccines was the first of many successes the Biden Administration has accomplished. This is the prevention step. Sadly, only 59.9% of Iowans and 63% of Americans are currently fully vaccinated, leaving millions at risk and providing fertile ground for the development of new variants. “Natural immunity” from an infection to which Rep. Miller-Meeks refers is thought by infectious disease experts to be a poor second to vaccination. Most importantly, it is dangerous and potentially fatal to acquire COVID, and the immunity from an infection is not known to be either as long-lasting or as broad as from vaccination. In fact, it is still the recommendation for previously infected individuals to get vaccinated after they recover. Miller-Meeks finally admits at the end of her piece that she has both taken and even administered the vaccine herself because of its ability to reduce infections, hospitalizations and deaths, stating “it was right for me.” Her endorsement of the vaccine for others is weak.
Rep. Miller-Meeks further asserts that this Administration has threatened jobs and the military with vaccine mandates. The military mandate is only common sense to maintain combat readiness and is added to a long list of already required vaccines to keep our troops safe and healthy. It remains in place. I believe the workplace requirement was a prudent step to protect workers and increase the number of vaccinated Americans (more prevention), but unfortunately has been stopped by the Supreme Court. Any job loss would have been the personal choice of individuals exercising their right to refuse to take a safe and effective vaccination (though being excluded from the workplace would also have protected their colleagues).
Mitigation means using masks away from home, physical distancing and hand hygiene. Unfortunately there seems to be less use of these measures in our community as many have become fatigued with them but they are still essential tools. Testing is an important part of mitigation and case identification, and while the federal response has been slower than many would like, free home test kits are now being made widely available by the Administration at the website COVIDtests.gov. There has never been a shortage of antigen test kits for home use here in Iowa for purchase.
Contrary to Rep. Miller-Meeks’ statements, effective early treatment of COVID-19 with infused monoclonal antibodies has been developed, is available and heavily promoted by this Administration. New oral anti-viral pills have been rapidly developed and are about to be released for use. In-hospital treatments continue to evolve for those seriously ill. It is important to understand that it takes time to develop effective treatments to a new disease like COVID-19. It even takes time to prove that existing medicines like hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin are ineffective and potentially dangerous.
Dr. Miller-Meeks is a former director of the Iowa Department of Public Health. She certainly should know better than to amplify the doubts and misgivings of her constituents about the proper approach to this pandemic which in turn endangers their health and lives. She is herself further adding to the “politicization and fearmongering” about the national response to COVID-19. I fear that she has traded her medical judgement for partisan political ambition.
Peter J. Reiter, Ottumwa