Dear Editor,
I noticed, yet again, a politically biased headline from the front page of the May 5 edition of The Ottumwa Courier. It read, “Iowa abortion rights protected, but for how long?” An equally accurate headline would’ve been, “Iowa preborn lives remain unprotected, but for how long?”
I realize this article was reprinted from the Quad-City Times, and though informative, it has a clear bias in the headline. In reprinting it, The Ottumwa Courier continues to announce its political bias.
It is unfortunate that our small town paper consistently has articles presented from a left leaning political viewpoint. Aside from syndicated editorials from a few republican journalists, there is rarely an article that is right leaning or even politically neutral when it comes to political issues. Can’t the paper strive for more politically diverse viewpoints, or even political neutrality?
Jennifer Lamos, Ottumwa