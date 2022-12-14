Dear Editor,
It's the time of year when we start thinking about how we can best help special organizations in our community. We prayerfully ask that you consider supporting the American Home Finding Association with your gifts this year. Our commitment is focused and specific to the Emergency Shelters for Adolescents. We have two main goals:
No. 1: a personalized individual gift for each resident Christmas morning.
No. 2: support a monetary account for activities and supplies throughout the year for all residents
Each resident (boys and girls 11-18) will receive a "Christmas gift from their wish list. Our plan this year is to provide some residents with a "gift card" as the primary gift and some additional personal items (including hygiene items, hair items, cologne, candy etc.). These gift cards can also be used as a life skill experience when the residents get involved in the shopping, pricing and decision-making.
The "Activity/Supply" Fund has evolved because of your generous donations. We have been truly Blessed by your giving in the past that has helped in so many ways. These monies are used throughout the year for a variety of "normal and emergency" situations: eyeglasses, shoes, uniforms, supplies to participate in a sport or for activities that allow the residents to attend baseball games, Ottumwa Beach passes, bowling, skating, birthdays, etc. Turnover in any one calendar year is well over a hundred residents and this can take a lot of funds.
We are asking for donations of any amount that can help us accomplish these goals. A drop box is also available at Farmers Insurance, 112 North Court, for any school supplies, hygiene items plus bath towels, socks, underwear, joggers, short/long sleeve shirts, puzzles, games and any household products. Please make checks to AHFA Agency Shelter/Corinthians House and mail to: American Home Finding Association, P.O. Box 46, Agency, Iowa 52530
Thank you and blessings for considering AHFA in your giving and your participation throughout the years.
For any questions contact: Jan and Doug Heinje, 641-777-1153, janandoug@pcsia.net; Tom and Marta Shafer, 800-371-6264, thomas.lmason@farmersagency.com; or Carol and Jack White, 641-777-7832, cjwhite1@mchsi.com.
Submitted by,
Thomas Shafer, Ottumwa
