Dear Editor,
While I miss many things in the Courier, I continue my subscription because of the editorials/opinions you publish from Randy Evans, George Will, Sig Sutterlin and especially Kathie Obradovich. Her column on Saturday, Feb. 18 was priceless. Her closing paragraph was spot on: "Advocates of this brand of legislation want to call it 'parental rights.' Let’s call it what it really is: bigotry and fear driven by ignorance."
Jean Dell, Ottumwa
