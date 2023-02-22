Dear Editor,

While I miss many things in the Courier, I continue my subscription because of the editorials/opinions you publish from Randy Evans, George Will, Sig Sutterlin and especially Kathie Obradovich. Her column on Saturday, Feb. 18 was priceless. Her closing paragraph was spot on: "Advocates of this brand of legislation want to call it 'parental rights.' Let’s call it what it really is: bigotry and fear driven by ignorance."

Jean Dell, Ottumwa

