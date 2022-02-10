Dear Editor,
It seems as everything in our world gets crazier that our priorities have become strangely askew. Instead of delving into our history, it has become much better to become comfortable in our own "happy place."
As many in our midst forego vaccines that have been proven to be safe and effective against a pandemic that is entering its third year, our numbers just keep going up. We find people all over the country denying things that are purely fact. Because of the idea that the earth isn't flat, there were human inhabitants on this land we call the United States before 1492, and man's inhumanity to man exists now as it has in the past, makes you uncomfortable; that is no reason to deny it.
At the root of all this is the epidemic of banning books that don't exactly tell the story we want to hear. History is history, it has made us who we are (whether we like it or not.) Yes, the idea that humans could own other humans and mistreat them to get what they desired, just because there wasn't as much melanin in their DNA, has been presented as normal. Anti-Semitism is once again on the rise. LGTBQ individuals are treated as not normal. The answer to these problems is education, not putting your head in the sand.
Books are a wonderful source of education. If you don't want to read a particular book — don't, no one is forcing you.
Our country, our schools, and we as humans would all be in a better place if guns were banned, not books! No book in a school library has ever killed a child. Guns do.
Perhaps our solution might be to ban guns, not books.
Carol M. Carlson, Fairfield