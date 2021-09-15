Dear Editor,
I couldn’t believe it when I read that Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks retweeted the fake news article that “Biden Orders VA To Withhold Health Benefits from Unvaccinated Veterans.” It was an item originally posted on the satirical website, Delaware Ohio News. Reportedly, Representative Miller-Meeks retweeted this story to 11,000 of her followers, adding “if true, this is insane.” As a vaccinated veteran, such an order wouldn’t apply to me, but I was concerned about how it might affect my Vietnam-era former comrades. I had to check it out myself at www.delawareohionews.com
One of the site’s many disclaimers plainly states, “Everything on this website is made up.” You only need to read a few sentences before you realize how ridiculous this article is. For example, one of the quotes falsely attributed to President Biden concludes, “….If you walk into a VA hospital for cancer treatment and aren’t vaccinated, the shot will go up your behind before you start chemo.”
Did Representative Miller-Meeks (and her staff) simply see the headline for this fake news and pass the story on to 11,000 of her constituents without reading it? Or did she know the story was bogus and couldn’t resist an opportunity to gain a few more votes by instilling fear among Iowans who have patriotically served their country. In either case, if true, that is insane!
Thomas Cook, Iowa City