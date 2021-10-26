Dear Editor,
As a longtime member of the Albia community, I know firsthand the positive impact Indian Hills Community College has in Monroe County. Indian Hills has been an integral member of our region for more than 50 years and now it’s our turn to support the college. The last Indian Hills bond referendum was passed in 1983 to purchase the Ottumwa Main Campus from the Sisters of Humility. It is once again time for the people of our 10-county area to invest in the future of Indian Hills and of our region.
Indian Hills has directly impacted my family by providing high-quality education for my wife, Cindy, and my children, Layne and Lauren. Cindy graduated from Indian Hills in 1993. After graduating from Indian Hills, her credits seamlessly transferred to the University of Iowa where she received her BS degree in Dental Hygiene. My children, Layne and Lauren both had the opportunity to take IHCC concurrent enrollment classes while attending Albia High School. The college credits they completed while at
Albia High School transferred to Iowa State University to accelerate their degree completion. Last year alone, 2,176 concurrent enrollment students in the Indian Hills region completed 29,552 credits saving families in southern Iowa more than $5.3 million in Indian Hills tuition, or the equivalent of $9.4 million in Iowa Regent University tuition.
As an agriculture family in Monroe County, I believe the Indian Hills Agriculture Program is a good fit for students interested in Ag production. The Indian Hills Ag program is just one of the many areas the bond referendum will help support the college. This plan the Indian Hills board has developed will help update the College with facilities that will insure Indian Hills Community College has classrooms and infrastructure to support the instructional programs our area needs.
Please join me in casting a “yes” vote for the Indian Hills bond levy on November 2, 2021, or by absentee ballot prior to Election Day. The bond levy is a nominal contribution when you consider the great benefit our community college provides for our region. These projects will ensure that Indian Hills can continue to offer low-cost, high-quality postsecondary education opportunities to thousands of Southern Iowa residents now and into the future.
Respectfully,
Tim Kaldenberg, Albia