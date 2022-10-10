Dear Editor,
How much worse does our southern border have to get before action is taken to stop illegal immigrants. Where are they going, who is supporting them? Why is it not making more headlines?
I am deeply worried about the illegals who have crossed over this year alone, close to 1 million. A total of 5 million have been counted since 2020. In comparison Iowa’s population is 3.15 million, Nebraska has 1.924 million.
Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller's stance on immigration was to join a lawsuit against controlling immigration at our borders.
The Mexican cartels are running the show at the borders. Our own health, security and financial well being are compromised by people from 130 different countries pouring in without being thoroughly checked.
Fentanyl is killing hundreds daily, so many, that the life expectancy of our young men ages 18 to 45 has been lowered.
Our schools are being overwhelmed. Teachers do not have the resources available when the majority of students are non-English speaking.
We have a sad humanitarian crisis with people dying on the way from drowning and exposure. Children crossing alone, women and girls being raped by cartel members, arriving pregnant.
We are not anti-immigration in the United States that's not the point, we are a nation of laws.
Biden’s administration is not protecting us. Our laws are being broken with no respect to the future outcome or consequences. It has been said, “No one is above the law."
It's time to vote them out of office. There is hope for our country, a plan to right what is wrong. It’s called “Commitment to America” check it out.
Donna Paris, Ottumwa
