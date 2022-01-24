Dear Editor,
When my professor at Indian Hills Community College asked me to write report about how I could make the largest environmental impact as a college student, my mind began to race with exotic ideas that may “save the world” from human impact. Maybe I could find a way to preserve the oceans from oil spills or find a creative way to save a species on the brink of extinction.
But, let's get real: I am a history major with very few scientific thoughts ever crossing my mind. What I do know from human history is that when the world is going to see change — that change comes from the masses. Groups of people teaming up across the world to conquer issues together. So, I began to ask myself, “How can I join others around the world and make a difference right from my own home?"
My answer came so swiftly and so easily that it almost felt "too easy." I could recycle! As a first time home owner in the Ottumwa community in 2021, I had yet to request a recycling bin.
I am ashamed to admit that for the last several months my recyclables have gone right out with the trash! I had been too complacent and “too busy” to look into getting a shiny blue recycling bin of my own.
Today, I called the Ottumwa recycling center to order my own recycling bin. I will share what I learned with you, so that you too can join forces with others around the world and make an environmental impact. Ottumwa recycling bins can be picked up at the Ottumwa recycling center for free and they are collected for free once a week on your neighborhood trash day.
Simply fill your blue bin with recyclable items and place it four feet from your trash receptacle by 4 a.m. on your designated pickup day. Eligible items include cardboard, paperboard, tin and aluminum cans, paper products bagged in grocery sacks, plastic bottles, and glass bottles.
Maybe my breakthrough with recycling won’t stop global warming by tomorrow morning, but I found a way to make a conscience change in my daily life that will have a lasting impact.
And maybe I can encourage you to do the same! Rather we are combating climate crisis or protecting one another through this pandemic, I know that change will take place with mutual effort from individuals around the globe. In time, our individual changes add up to big difference.
Katherine Rusch, Ottumwa