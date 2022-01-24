Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low around -5F. NNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low around -5F. NNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.