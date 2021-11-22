Dear Editor,
Every trip to the grocery store has felt worse and worse since Joe Biden took office. When the shelves aren’t empty because of a supply chain we always took for granted, the prices keep going up and up. We just keep spending more and more on food. Cutting back here and there. Pinching pennies.
With Thanksgiving coming up, however, we can’t just cut back without really changing the holiday traditions. What’s a Thanksgiving table without some pumpkin pie, creamy mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, and a big, beautiful bird at the center? What can we cut this year?
It’s a question we keep wanting to ask each time we’ve been at the grocery recently, because the prices of all of those holiday treats from turkeys to cranberries are through the roof. I’m not excited about seeing the “total” when the cashier rings me up this year — and thanks to worker shortages everywhere these days, it is probably going to be a longer wait in line at the registers.
Stress of expenses is growing as Christmas comes closer.
Trudy J. Caviness, Ottumwa