Dear Editor,
Ballots were counted, re-counted and possibly recounted again (how many more times?) with representatives from both parties present.
Results were certified by representatives of both political parties!
And now Rita Hart wants to add ballots that were not included in any of the recounts when both parties were present! Evidently, the ballots in question were spoiled, late or some other legitimate reason they were considered to be illegal and not included in the count. Someone has apparently counted and reported the previously discarded illegitimate ballots and now wants to make a case that Rita Hart won the election? This sounds like changing the rules to fit the Democrats' desired outcome.
Rita Hart did not follow the avenue of Iowa law for contesting the Iowa results. Why was that? Instead, she by-passed Iowa and is going to the U.S. House of Representatives.
Why were the supposed results of the 22 ballots in question even counted, reported, or leaked? They were illegal ballots!
Consider, if these requests were on the Republican side, Marionette Miller-Meeks would not stand a chance in seeking to change the results by the House of Representatives with Ms. Pelosi in leadership. However, Rita Hart now thinks she can be a privileged Democrat via partisanship?
Move on! Iowa did it right!
Roger Russ, Ottumwa