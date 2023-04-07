Dear Editor,
When many Iowans voted to give the GOP complete control of the state government, I wonder how many realized they were giving them free license to downgrade public education, ignore the cries of the hungry and malnourished, dismiss those with health problems, and put unrealistic demands on hard working employees, who have few additional marketable job skills and lose their jobs when companies go out of business or move out of state.
Under the recently passed state reorganization plan, many hard working, highly-qualified dedicated state employees, who viewed their jobs as missions and gave 110% to serve the public and protect us from the special interests, will lose their jobs. Presumably, those who upset the GOP donors the most will be the first ones that get fired.
Unfortunately, those of us who feel compassion for those many Iowans who are less fortunate are forced to grieve in silence until 2024. At that time, we hope that the numerous uncounted victims of the GOP, who rob from the poor to give to the rich, will organize and will be sure to vote.
Dennis Wegner, Ottumwa
