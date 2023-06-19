Dear Editor,
I am writing to express my deep disappointment in Governor Kim Reynolds and the Republican legislature for their decision to reduce the music and world language requirements for high school students in Iowa. As a concerned citizen and advocate for comprehensive education, I believe this action will have detrimental consequences on our students' overall development and future opportunities.
Numerous studies have consistently shown that engagement with music and world languages is crucial for the holistic development of young minds. The arts foster creativity, critical thinking, and emotional intelligence, while language skills enhance cognitive abilities and intercultural understanding. By reducing these requirements, we are depriving our students of the chance to fully develop the neural pathways associated with these areas of the brain.
It is well-known that the brain has a limited time for opportune learning, and adolescence is a critical period for the development of various cognitive skills. By diminishing the opportunities for music and language education, we risk hindering the potential of our students to reach their fullest capacities. These skills are not just beneficial for academic success; they also contribute to a well-rounded individual who can navigate the complexities of the modern world.
Furthermore, the decision to reduce these requirements sends a concerning message about our priorities as a society. It undermines the value of arts and culture and fails to recognize their significant contributions to our communities. It is essential to invest in a comprehensive education that fosters creativity, cultural appreciation, and global awareness, preparing our students for an increasingly interconnected world.
It is especially disheartening that our local State Representative Hans Wilz and our local State Senator Cherielynn Westrich supported the reduction of these music and world language requirements for high school students in Iowa. Let us prioritize the development of our youth by providing them with the tools and opportunities they need to become well-rounded, intellectually curious, and culturally aware citizens.
Dennis Willhoit, Ottumwa
