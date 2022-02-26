Dear Editor,
Political parties of Iowa should abandon the caucus method to elect central committee members, elect county convention delegates, submit platform planks, or choose a party Presidential candidate.
Early February weather is zero degree, snowy, and icy, reducing the number of attendees which are often in the 60 plus age bracket who are endangered by the weather. Parties could conduct caucus business at a daytime central committee meeting on a later Saturday in February making it safer and available to more participants.
Presidential candidates should be determined in the June primary election with a fairer representation of thousands of the county electorate making the decision versus a few hundred in each county on a frigid February night.
The First in the Nation status would be replaced by a much fairer process taking the welfare of voters into consideration. The argument that revenue would be lost by candidates campaigning elsewhere is negated in that it provides four more months for candidates to extend their campaigning.
Political parties should address this issue at county conventions to let party leaders know there is a concern and a solution. Changes begin at the grassroots and where better than with the grassroots of We the People of Iowa?
Dorothy Cackley, Keokuk