Dear Editor,
Election Day, Nov. 2, is just around the corner. We are writing to encourage everyone to get out and vote.
If you want to see positive changes in Ottumwa, we urge you to vote for Rick Johnson for Ottumwa Mayor! Rick is a natural leader, whose roots run deep in his hometown Ottumwa. He has been involved in leadership roles in community organizations for many years and has served on numerous boards of directors for community organizations and agencies. He truly cares about Ottumwa and the citizens of Ottumwa.
As the CEO of River Hills Community Health Center, Rick has done amazing work in leading the growth and expansion of the community health center in order to serve the multiple health needs of Ottumwa’s diverse population. He is a true visionary and we believe he has a great vision for Ottumwa to improve our community’s image and to make living in Ottumwa a more pleasant experience for all. He has a wealth of experience in pursuing available dollars for the improvements needed in our community and is a real “go-getter”!
He has the expertise to collaborate with organizations to accomplish goals. He will work to decrease property taxes and to enhance the relationships between city and county officials to the benefit of Ottumwa and Wapello County.
Place the future of Ottumwa in the hands of an incredible leader. Vote for Rick Johnson for Mayor of Ottumwa!
Kathy Hasley and Jeff Hasley, Ottumwa