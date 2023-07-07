Dear Editor,
Isn't it wonderful the Ottumwa Legacy Foundation has finally committed itself as a "driving force" to enhance the quality of life in West Ottumwa through their new initiative: "West End Enlightenment."
Would this financial entity first make Ottumwa a quiet and peaceful city by curtailing all of these muffler-less motorcycles and old junk pickup trucks that are not even road-safe that imperils other motorists' safety and ears.
This could be accomplished by the Legacy Fund taking the initiative by planting your "financial seeds" and getting an individual from our STEM education program to develop electric-driven motorcycles, ATVs, golf carts, etc. that would certainly reduce our rowdy noise clatter.
Wise men have enacted noise abatement ordinances but with a "passive police force" we have no enforcement. Why can't these neanderthals be collared and at least their ear plugs removed? Let them enjoy their rowdy noise clatter.
I believe that the city of Ottumwa's "financial instigators" in their search of new tax revenues should quit stepping over dollars to pick up dimes and solve many problems by installing speed and noise activated cameras and really show that you are interested in the quality of life for all the residents of Ottumwa. Educate the public.
This octogenarian as others would appreciate a quiet zone, as you have done for the downtown business district.
Varrell Fullmer, Ottumwa
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.