Dear Editor,
As our city prepares to hopefully drop its breed-specific language from the animal ordinance, our city council held a public hearing on Jan. 18. Many valid points were heard from advocates in support of moving Ottumwa forward from its devastating past.
As the organizer of the coalition to end Ottumwa's pit bull ban, many advocates, citizens and city residents that own pit bulls as service animals were appalled by former councilmember Keith Caviness' remarks as he spoke in opposition of the removal of this discriminatory language. To the extent of considering pit bull owners crooks and criminals.
He used the term "those people" in his statement, stating that drug dealers own these dogs and use them to keep law enforcement at bay while they were inside hiding the drugs. Now, maybe this was the case decades ago, but today's pit bull owners are nurses, business owners and hard-working citizens. Breed-specific language does affect lower-income citizens the most, as it is them that simply cannot afford the cost of a pure-breed or designer dog. They may acquire a free puppy, a lot of times not even knowing what breed the parents are.
Knowing that Iowa's top-two breeds found via genetic testing are the lab and the American Pit Bull Terrier, the coalition respectfully asks Mr. Caviness to retract what he said in comparing pit bull owners to thugs and drug dealers. That is simply false and discriminatory.
Because of the council that Mr. Caviness served on put this ordinance in effect 20 years ago, today's city council must undo an ordinance that should have never be in effect in the first place. We urge the city council to rewrite Ottumwa's dangerous animal ordinance to remove what is quickly becoming a proven unconstitutional breed-special language ordinance.
Respectfully,
Shelby Mincks, Marcia McDaniel, Felisha Morrow, Aleigh DeLeon and Shannon Murphy, Ottumwa