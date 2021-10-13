Dear Editor,
Indian Hills Community College (IHCC) has a bond vote coming soon. There are several compelling reasons to vote for the bond which will be invested in the future education for all of us that live in the 10-county area they serve. IHCC works hard to serve this area and they are truly a Community College. When a 911 call is made, we will most likely receive assistance from someone trained by IHCC in all three categories of Medical, Fire and Law Enforcement.
Voting for the bond is paying it ahead as it will ensure that the College becomes even more sensitive to serve the needs of the community. IHCC has an excellent Fine Arts program. One of their offerings is performances at no cost which becomes an Economic Development tool to recruit industry and employees to our area. IHCC has continued to expand the number of students that come to the college from outside our 10 counties. This is excellent as it increases the jobs in our area.
Why would anyone vote for a tax? In a democracy all taxes are voluntary and without taxes we would have no society at all. The project that IHCC is proposing sounds like a lot of money but it is a long-term investment. If you divide it by the population and the number of years the bond is paid back, it is reduced to the cost of one fast food meal per year, per person. Having the confidence that we will receive the highest quality care the next time we need an ambulance is well worth that.
Bryan Ziegler, Ottumwa