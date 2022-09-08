Dear Editor,
Iowa is trending red. Recent polls showed that 51 percent of Iowans would prefer a Republican, compared to 41 percent who want a Democrat elected.
However, Michael Franken is still running as a far-left liberal. Franken listens to the loud minority of liberal elites instead of catering to the needs of Iowans. For example, inflation and border security are the top issues for voters in this election, I hear it daily from voters when conducting my surveys. Yet Franken does not address either of these as issues of importance to him on his website.
Franken is too caught up on the problems the far-left cares about and forgets about the day-to-day problems Iowans face. It is vital we re-elect representatives that care about the same problems Iowans care about. That representative is Chuck Grassley.
Connie Rosenbalm, Ottumwa
