Dear Editor,
I’ve known Mariannette Miller-Meeks since I first ran for office in 2012. On one occasion, she even provided me first aid after an embarrassing fall. She has experienced military duty, medical practice, and public service. She has proven an effective overseer for our public health. In a 2013 interview with WHO Channel 13, the then Director of the Iowa Department of Public Health, Mariannette Miller-Meeks, warned Iowa of “viruses that emerge from other continents or countries that we haven’t seen before, that are hard to diagnose or get misdiagnosed.” With that statement seven years ago, Mariannette Miller-Meeks showed that she is always thinking and planning ahead.
It has been said, “a politician thinks of the next election; a statesman thinks of the next generation.” Mariannette Miller-Meeks doesn’t think of her own success or the success of her party but the success of America's next generation. She will put the interest of Iowans, the United States, and its next-generation first. Please join me in voting for Senator Miller-Meeks on Nov. 3.
Sincerely,
Larry Sheets, Centerville